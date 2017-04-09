One man dead and another injured in shooting incident
Police are investigating a shooting incident which left one man dead and another nursing injuries in the wee hours of this morning.
Twenty-five-year-old Jibri Nizan Cezont, of Long Bay, St Philip died after being shot multiple times about the body while his 23-year-old brother suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.
Police say Cezont was at home in the kitchen around 1:55 a.m. when an unknown assailant or assailants fired a number of shots from the outside into the house shooting him in the process.
His brother, whose name has not been released, ran to his assistance and was injured. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.
Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with investigations to call District ‘C’ Police Station at 4168200, Oistins Police Station at 4182609, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.
Barbados crime is almost up there with Trinidad and Jamaica smh wow
Very sad it sure looks that way, these young uneducated good for nothing idiots just F×××ing up a good beautiful island.
No it is NOT. Check the stats and come again.
This madness must stop.
This wk d big boy pun top gne come in say crime down by watever he feel to put it .SMH
Gun crime in BIM is as often as the sports and weather in the news. Got an AG who just collecting a big fat pay cheque every month while doing nothing. coupled with a PM who is scared to make changes to his line up of ministers . Well never the less, it’s half a dozen of one and six of another.
No politician can stop something like this , what they have to do is cutoff the channels where the guns enter Barbados
DEMs ain’t bothered. Period.
Life in prison for gun crimes and ha ging for murder wih a gun will stop dat .Gun smugglers should be hung too.
All this shooting and death/injury happen from the outside,while the brothers were in the house in the kitchen?
So anyway!! This IPL CRICKET real sweet doa…Those men can dance,all that pomp and pageantry for this match in Mumbai with the MI and KKR… Malinga back with the MI…This should be some awesome bowling
You all want to go to heaven without dying ( give the police information on your Sons / daughters ) who are carrying guns, involved in selling or using drugs. If they’re not working, having large sums of money, expensive clothes or jewelry this is reason to get the police investigating your children, youthful or mature relatives. While they may get prosecuted and serve lengthy sentences in prison, you may save their lives giving them the chance for a better life later.
Rather than taking their money, gifts and other benefits, you need to be rejecting these temptations regardless of how challenging life may be. You can choose to pay an attorney or funeral director, but you will pay, it’s that simple. So those who are blaming the system, government, poverty and everything else need to look in the mirror and ask who or what do I know or suspect that could be contributing to this growing violence in our society. Think about you young children, relatives, and those of your friends and work mates who can possibly be exposed to this high risk, selfish, evil environment. Yes it’s our duty collectively to snitch to save our lives, those of our fellow citizens and family members.