One man dead and another injured in shooting incident

Police are investigating a shooting incident which left one man dead and another nursing injuries in the wee hours of this morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Jibri Nizan Cezont, of Long Bay, St Philip died after being shot multiple times about the body while his 23-year-old brother suffered gunshot wounds to both legs.

Police say Cezont was at home in the kitchen around 1:55 a.m. when an unknown assailant or assailants fired a number of shots from the outside into the house shooting him in the process.

His brother, whose name has not been released, ran to his assistance and was injured. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist with investigations to call District ‘C’ Police Station at 4168200, Oistins Police Station at 4182609, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.