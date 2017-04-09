Four injured in accident at Oldbury, St Philip

Four people were injured in a two-car collision along Oldbury Road, St Philip in the wee hours of this morning.

The first car was driven by 20-year old Tre Belgrave, of Moncreiffe, St Philip, who was accompanied by 21-year-old Akkeem Lashley, of Massiah Street, St John.

The second car was driven by 19-year-old Krish Payne of Rose Gate, St John who was accompanied by 16-year-old Donte Dear of Massiah Street in the same parish.

The four males complained for pain about the body and they were all taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical attention.