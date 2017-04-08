Two injured in St Philip accident

Two people are nursing injuries following a three-vehicle collision at Grove Road, St Philip this morning.

Makayla Bradshaw, 35, of Ocean City, St Philip was the driver of one of the two motorcars involved while Lisa Alleyne, 36, of Pollards Land, St Philip was the other driver.

Kerry-Anne Harding, 29, of College Savannah, St John was the driver of the motor-van.

Bradshaw who complained of pain to the head and left leg was treated on the scene by ambulance personnel while Alleyne was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Harding and her three passengers were unhurt.

Two fire tenders and nine fire officers under the command of Divisional Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the scene but their assistance were not required.

Investigations are continuing.