Toddler in critical condition following accident

A two-year-old boy is in critical condition, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), following a vehicle accident last evening at Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

According to police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler the toddler and several other children were reportedly running along the road, when the two-year-old ran into the path of the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Andrew Forte of Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

He received injuries to the head and was taken to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.

Investigations continue into the accident which occurred around 6:30 p.m., on Friday, April 7.