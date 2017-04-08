Toddler in critical condition following accident
A two-year-old boy is in critical condition, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), following a vehicle accident last evening at Sargeants Village, Christ Church.
According to police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler the toddler and several other children were reportedly running along the road, when the two-year-old ran into the path of the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Andrew Forte of Sargeants Village, Christ Church.
He received injuries to the head and was taken to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.
Investigations continue into the accident which occurred around 6:30 p.m., on Friday, April 7.
Hmmmm 2 year old toddler with other children? Hmmm where was the supervision? Lord heal that child in Jesus name.
Madness. Please pray along with others, that this child be spared; and returned to his parents healthy and well.
BT, how can a repetition be avoided, mitigated, whatever? An interview with the parent(s)? Is the Child Care Board (yet) involved?
This chills my blood: my wife and I are caring for a two-year old boy also! When he moves from the front -house, towards the bedrooms, my wife calls out to alert me; one of us, always have him in hand, or in sight. A 2-year old, running aside the road, without anyone competent holding his hand? Without assigning blame, was the driver aware that kids play in that area? My dad always cautioned me to reduce speed, and be extra careful, when driving through a residential area, near schools, stationary buses etc.
On the face of it, someone must answer to severe account.
Wow..for the past 2 weeks …things going wrong with precious little ones…we sure need to pray.