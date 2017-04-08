Rubis: We’re not victims

Petrol stations operating under the Rubis brand have not been falling victim to unscrupulous vehicle operators who allegedly fill up and drive out – at least not to any large degree, the company’s top executive said.

One local media report on Sunday quoted some petrol station operators as stating that gasoline and diesel thieves were filling up their vehicles and driving off without paying, which could force the service stations to insist on payment before serving drivers.

Additionally, police said the licence plates on the vehicles involved were often fake, hence the reason there had been no arrests, the report said.

However, in an interview this week with Barbados TODAY, Chief Executive Officer of Rubis West Indies Limited Mauricio Nicholls said there was nothing to suggest that Rubis-branded service stations were being hit.

Nicholls added that the stations, which are operated by private dealers, remained vigilant in watching for possible thieves.

“Generally speaking we have not seen much of that in Rubis,” Nicholls said, adding that he was not aware of Rubis service stations being a major target for bounce cheques.