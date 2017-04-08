Police appeal to parents

Parents and guardians must ensure that children are “adequately supervised” during the Easter Holiday.

This was the plea from members of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) on the heels of a vehicle accident, on Friday night, that has left a two-year-old boy in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The toddler and several other children were reportedly running along a road at Sargeants Village, Christ Church around 6:30 p.m. when he ran into the path of the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Andrew Forte.

He received injuries to the head and was taken to the QEH by ambulance for medical treatment.

Lawmen are also urging parents and guardians to ensure that all basic precautionary measures are taken during kite flying activities especially near power lines.