Opposition leader banned from politics

VENEZUELA – A leading Venezuelan opposition leader has been formally banned for 15 years from public office.

Henrique Capriles has been at the forefront of demands for a recall referendum on President Nicolas Maduro.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the ban.

However, Mr Capriles speaking at a press conference said he would continue in his post as governor of Miranda state and called for a protest march to be held on Saturday.

Mr Capriles, who has run twice as a presidential candidate, is seen as the opposition’s best hope of defeating President Maduro in elections scheduled for next year.

The ruling said the ban on Mr Capiriles was due to “administrative irregularities” in his role as governor.

The ban comes after a week of several large opposition-led protests in the capital Caracas. They accuse the government of stifling dissent.

Source: BBC