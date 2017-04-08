Opposition leader banned from politics
VENEZUELA – A leading Venezuelan opposition leader has been formally banned for 15 years from public office.
Henrique Capriles has been at the forefront of demands for a recall referendum on President Nicolas Maduro.
There was no immediate comment from the government on the ban.
However, Mr Capriles speaking at a press conference said he would continue in his post as governor of Miranda state and called for a protest march to be held on Saturday.
Mr Capriles, who has run twice as a presidential candidate, is seen as the opposition’s best hope of defeating President Maduro in elections scheduled for next year.
The ruling said the ban on Mr Capiriles was due to “administrative irregularities” in his role as governor.
The ban comes after a week of several large opposition-led protests in the capital Caracas. They accuse the government of stifling dissent.
Venezuelans will have a looooong time, to reflect on their wisdom, in letting a man who had previously tried to overthrow a government, elevate himself to King Chavez, creator of the Glorious Boliverean Revolution. The repository of something like 70% of the world’s “Light Sweet Crude”…and they do not even have enough supplies of toilet -paper, not to mention milk, sugar, medicines, corn-flour, electricity, water, etc etc. Yup, dem got plenty supplies of inflation… soon headed for an entry in Guniness Book of World Records.
Just pitiful…I do indeed have long-time friends there, and pray for them. Meanwhile, the country provides an excellent object-lesson, on the importance of choosing wisely, those whom you would place into positions of power!