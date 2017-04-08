NISE going!

Barbados is looking to export some of its “NISEness” by taking the National Initiative for Service Excellence (NISE) beyond these shores.

Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Senator Patrick Todd today said the programme had been successful here and was ready to be taken abroad.

“Going forward NISE is pushing to go beyond the shores of Barbados to be regional. In fact, over the years one of the activities that NISE has conducted is study tours to North America where it takes Government and private sector participants to observe best practices in that jurisdiction.

“I remember the Minster of Trade Industry and International Business Donville Inniss did the last study tour a few years ago and prior to that Senator Harcourt Husbands, who was the Parliamentary Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office and would have been Government’s principal director on the board of NISE, undertaking a similar visit to the United States. These tours were undertaken so that we can learn from them and they can learn from us,” said Todd, who delivered today’s Democratic Labour Party’s lunchtime lecture at the party’s George Street headquarters.

The Government Senator told party supporters the initiative was well known for its training of frontline personnel in Government and the private sector, to improve the quality of customer service.

Among the local and regional institutions that have received NISE training are the petroleum company Rubis and regional carrier LIAT.

“LIAT’s staff has been trained by NISE, so the work of NISE is just not restricted to Barbados. We are spreading our wings throughout the region because of the outstanding service NISE has offered to Government and the private sector,” Todd said.