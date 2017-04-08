Fogging schedule for April 10- 13

Residents are being urged to open their doors and windows as the Ministry of Health’s Vector Control Unit continues its fogging exercise aimed at reducing the Aedes aegypti mosquito population.

The fogging exercise runs from 4.30 to 7.30 p.m. each day.

On Monday, April 10, areas to be fogged in Christ Church are Kingsland Park, Kingsland Heights, Kingsland East, Kingsland North, Kingsland Terrace, Kingsland Gardens, Wotton Housing Area, Wotton, Best Road, Plumgrove, Lodge Road, Sayes Court, Ealing Grove, Ealing Park North, Chancery Lane, Thyme Bottom and environs.

On Tuesday, April 11, the team will be in St George, fogging Melverton with Avenues, Mount Road, Mount Gardens, Drax Hall Tenantry, Drax Hall Jump, Windsor, Airy Hill with Avenues, Flat Rock Tenantry, Charles Row Bridge, Glebe, Glebe Land and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, April 12, the team will be in St Michael to spray President Kennedy Drive, Thomas Gap, Richmond Gap, Alkins Land, Gills Gap, Eagle Hall, Goodland, Bridge Gap, Black Rock, Jones Land, Deacons Road, Redman Road, Weekes Land, Headley Road and neighbouring districts.

On Thursday, April 13, the exercise moves to St James, where Pattane Gardens, Mount Standfast, Glitter Bay Terrace, Porters, Trents Tenantry, Westmoreland, Waterhall Terrace, Povi Avenue, St Silas Heights with Avenues, Waterhall Tenantry and the environs will be fogged.

Source: BGIS