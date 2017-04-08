Ex con on drug charges found guilty

An eight-member jury today found Shawn Barker of #7 Two Mile Hill, St Michael guilty of three drug offences.

Barker was on trial in the No. 5 Supreme Court for possession, possession with intent to supply and trafficking of 227.5 kilogrammes of cannabis.

The offence occurred on May 3, 2013 while he was in the country’s territorial waters.

The jury took just over an hour to return the verdicts after weeks of hearing evidence from several police witnesses and Barker.

His conviction record showed that his criminal career began in 1996 when he was sentenced for possession of a pipe gun and had amassed five other convictions, including possession of cannabis.

His sentencing hearing continues on June 6 when a probation officer is expected to reveal the findings of a report into Barker’s life, which was ordered by Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius.

Principal Crown Counsel Anthony Blackman prosecuted the case, while the accused represented himself.