Calderon jailed for illegal gun possession



A St Michael man will get to spend less than a year of his three-year sentence for a firearms conviction at Dodds.

Madam Justice Jacqueline Cornelius today sentenced 34-year-old Gerard Nicholas Calderon of The Ivy to three years in prison for possession of the firearm, and 12 months – to run concurrently – for cannabis.

However, having spent 816 days on remand, Calderon only has to spend 279 days at the St Philip penal institution – the remainder of the three-year sentence.

Calderon’s time behind bars for the drug charge has already elapsed.

The St Michael resident had previously pleaded guilty to possession of a .22 calibre pistol and 11.5 grammes of marijuana.

The unlicenced gun and the illicit drug were found when police executed a search warrant at Calderon’s home in February 2013.

In handing down her sentence in the No. 5 Supreme Court this afternoon, Cornelius told Calderon while he did not use the weapon, he still posed a danger to society.

Calderon had eight prior convictions dating back to 2010, including burglary and drug possession.