BYDC wants open and transparent discussions

President of the Barbados Youth Development Council (BYDC) Roshanna Trim wants more open and transparent discussions between the island’s young people and top officials.

Trim made the call as BYDC members elected a new executive today at the offices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports located at Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, St Michael.

“I think [we need to get] the buy-in from more ministers where they no longer [get] to dictate what young people talk about or how we can speak about issues we want to talk about or the issues affecting us,” Trim said.

The BYDC president also called for young people to play a more vibrant role when it comes to decision-making in Barbados.

“We need to start being realistic, we need to realize what is happening, we need to come out of the 19th century and enter into the 21st century with young people taking the lead and driving us forward. We need to start taking action. A lot of times we like to talk about things but we don’t go further than that talk stage. We need to show, that we do more than state issues, that we do have solutions” Trim said.

She added:”We [need to] pressure the ministers and the Government to recognize us as important”.