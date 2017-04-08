Beckles calls it quits

“I call it quits,” was the declaration of a man who pleaded guilty in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court yesterday to assaulting his girlfriend.

Tyrone Dacosta Beckles of 3rd Avenue, Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael was charged with assaulting Neisha Reid on April 5, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that the two were in a common law relationship, and on the day in question Beckles went to a club in Nelson Street, The City where Reid was located to ask her for keys to their apartment so he could remove his belongings.

However, she refused, and the situation escalated, ending with Reid slapping the woman before walking out.

Reid followed him, the prosecutor said, and Beckles took the keys from Reid’s handbag.

He then went to the apartment, and while getting his belongings Reid arrived and a quarrel ensued, which escalated into a fight. Reid received a laceration to her left arm.

Beckles told the court he had just finished working and was having a few beers when Reid walked up to him with an attitude.

He told her he was “fed up” and wanted to move out, ending their five-week long relationship, Beckles said.

He claimed Reid attacked him with a knife while he was in the process of removing his belongings.

“I took a mop to defend myself and I get a stab in my finger. I call it quits, I move out. All this attitude thing I just fed up with it,” Beckles stated, even as he revealed that while the apartment was leased in Reid’s name he was the one paying for the rent.

“But how come you paying for the rent and don’t have a key?” the magistrate queried. “That is something you should think about going forward”.

He then released Beckles on $1,500 bail, which he secured with one surety, to return to court on April 13.

Reid is also expected to attend the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on that date.