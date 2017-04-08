Alleged bank robber denied bail

An alleged bank robber will remain on remand at HMP Dodds after making another unsuccessful bail application in the Bridgetown Magistrates’ Court.

When Malcolm Marlon Archer reappeared before Magistrate Douglas Fredrick yesterday, he argued that he had been housed at the St Philip penitentiary for the past two years while awaiting trial.

“These matters are progressing very, very slowly and I do not want to be in jail for the next two to three years. I came to jail at a very young age and I am now 22,” Archer said.

It is alleged that the Lowthers Hill, Christ Church resident entered the Bank of Nova Scotia in Black Rock, St Michael with a gun on January 27, 2015 and stole BDS$13,956 and US$308.

He also faces a November 2014 charge of robbing William Francis of a $5,005 chain.

However, Archer told the magistrate that he would like to “move on and forward” with his life as he was a product of the Combermere School with five CXC certificates.

“I have a very strong support system, my mother is always here and I have family on the outside who are willing to help me back into society,” he added.

However, the magistrate informed Archer that the court had taken a chance on him in the past by giving him bail, and he absconded.

“The court bent over backwards to accommodate you and you didn’t come in. Then you came back accused of more serious things,” Frederick stated.

“Sir, those are mere allegations, Sir,” the accused maintained.

Prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid also argued that Archer was not a fit and proper candidate for bail, as the Crown feared he would offend again.

After those submissions, the magistrate adjourned the case until May 4.