Tigers give captain great send-off

COLOMBO – Mustafizur Rahman’s 4-21 led Bangladesh to a 45-run success over Sri Lanka in their second T20 international, with Lasith Malinga ending up on the losing side in Colombo despite taking a hat-trick Thursday.

The series ended 1-1 after the hosts failed to chase down Bangladesh’s 176 for 9 as the tourists dismissed Sri Lanka with two overs to spare.

An opening stand of 71 between Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar laid the foundations for Bangladesh and there was over 150 on the board by the start of the 18th over thanks to Shakib Al Hasan’s top score of 38.

Malinga’s treble in the penultimate over saw him remove Mushfiqur Rahim, captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehedi Hasan Miraz in successive deliveries as Sri Lanka fought back to slow Bangladesh’s momentum.

However, half of the Sri Lanka line-up were out with just 40 on the board in their reply and not even a half-century from Chamara Kapugedera could prevent outgoing Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe from claiming a victorious send-off.

Source: (Sky)