St John man who fired at police remanded

Twenty-year-old Torion Bryan Holligan of Pool Land, St John has been remanded to jail after being charged with two counts of endangering life.

According to police, Holligan and another man opened fire at officers at Todds Land, St George on March 30th, 2017.

Holligan appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch in the District ‘C’ Magistrate Court on Thursday.

He will reappear in the District ‘B’ Magistrate court on April 11, 2017.

The second man is currently in custody assisting police with investigations.