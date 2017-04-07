PSV driver on assault charge

A PSV driver who was released on bail Wednesday, was back before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court Thursday accused of another offence.

Tony Glenroy Alleyne, of Perfection Road, Bush Hall, St Michael, appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick charged that on April 5, he unlawfully assaulted Kimberley Herbert.

However, Alleyne, who was granted bail yesterday after pleading guilty to issuing threatening words to a Transport Board driver, denied the latest accusation.

When it was time for a bail application, the prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid objected to Alleyne being granted his freedom this time.

Reid argued that the accused man and the complainant lived in separate rooms in a rented house and “the allegation is said to have occurred in the room occupied by the complainant.

“[It is also] alleged that a weapon was used in this matter,” the prosecutor added.

Reid also reminded the magistrate that Alleyne currently had matters in the court and “the timing of this matter suggests it occurred just after the accused left this court on a similar matter.”

The prosecutor also based his objections to bail on the serious nature of the offence and for the protection of society.

However, the accused man’s attorney, Andrew Pilgrim, QC, argued otherwise telling the magistrate that the charge before the court was a minor one.

He pointed out that the only issue was the fact that the accused man and the complainant lived in close proximity.

Pilgrim assured the magistrate that Alleyne would vacate the premises immediately.

On that basis, Alleyne was granted $2,500 bail with one surety and ordered to move out of the house. He returns to court on April 12.

“Try not to come back in short order,” the magistrate warned.