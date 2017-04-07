Police search for missing Christ Church boy

Police are searching for 16-year-old Jevon Elcock of Gibbons Boggs, Christ Church who went missing last night.

Elcock was last seen by his mother Anna-lisa Elcock around 11 p.m. at home.

At the time he was wearing a turquoise ‘Hollister” short sleeved tee-shirt, dark blue long jeans pants, and red and blue “Hollister” slippers.

Jevon is five feet, 11 inches tall and is slim.

He is light brown in complexion and walks with an erect appearance.

Jevon has thick lips, large ears, both of which are pierced, small eyes, and a twisted hair style. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his chest with the initials “OTS”.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jevon Elcock is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station, at 418-2612, or 418-2658, police emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.