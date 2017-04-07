Police issue wanted bulletin for Sharaz Obrian Patel

Police are on the hunt for a St Michael man wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

He is 30-year-old Sharaz Obrian Patel, alias “Dappa”, of Upper Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael.

He is about five feet, three inches in height and is brown in complexion.

Patel is slim, has brown eyes, and a low haircut.

He also has a tattoo on his left forearm with the words “Out Law”.

Patel is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Patel is advised that he can present himself to the Black Rock Police Station accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Sharaz Obrian Patel, alias “Dappa”, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 4177500, 4177505, police emergency at telephone number ‘211’, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.