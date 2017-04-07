Green House repeat as champs

The Barbados Seventh-Day Adventist Primary School held their annual inter-house sports Thursady at Oldbury, St Philip, with defending champions Green House retaining the title for a third consecutive year.

Green House tallied 470 points to narrowly overcome Red House with 464 points. Blue House copped third position with 404 points and some distance behind in fourth position were the athletes of Yellow House.

There were outstanding performances in the Under-seven, nine and 11 age groups that competed. In the Under-nine girls’ sack race, Celine Cashier of Blue House won gold in that event while the battle for first place in the Under-nine boys’ sack race was tight between eventual winner Makayha Bostwick of Green House and Jaden Smith of Yellow House.

The result was clear in the Under-11 girls’ sack race won by Kayla Bynoe of Red House but it was a speed hop for victory in the boys equivalent when Jasher Layne barely edged Ezeriah Clarke of Blue House.

Green House won both the Under-seven girls and boys 200m through Samara Lyttle and Ethan Holder. Green House had lots to celebrate when Micaiah Clarke won the Under-nine boys 200m. Red House ran away with the Under-nine girls 200m compliments of Afia Greenidge. Red House were in fact blazing when Miracle Ward and Jasher Layne respectively won the Under-11 200m.