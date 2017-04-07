Good turnout for inaugural Wesley Worrell Memorial 5K

Over 100 people attended the inaugural Wesley Worrell Memorial 5K Run/Walk last Sunday, in an effort to raise money for the Paralympic Association of Barbados (PAB).

Organizer of the event Dr Cecil Cummins told Barbados TODAY he was pleased with the turnout for the event in just its first year.

The run/walk was in memory of the founder and past president of PAB.

Able bodied and disabled persons turned out for the walk which began at Weymouth and continued onto Hindsbury Road, Bank Hall, Passage Road, Baxters Road, Broad Street, Roebuck Street, and Country Road before ending at its start point.

“This walk was aimed at raising funds to equip our athletes properly. And it was also hoped that it would sensitize the public to the needs of persons who are challenged,” Cummins said.

He said they were already planning to host the event next year, as they continued on their quest to have the disabled community more included in society.