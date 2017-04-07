Flow joins CARIFTA Games again

The excitement is steadily building as the Caribbean’s best junior athletes begin their final preparations for the highly anticipated 2017 Flow CARIFTA Games in the Dutch isle of Curacao.

More than 600 athletes and officials representing 26 countries are expected to descend on the multi-purpose Ergilio Hato Stadion in the capital city of Willemstad for the traditional Easter Weekend championships between April 15th and 17th.

“This is the second year of Flow’s partnership with the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) and we are once again happy to be delivering greater opportunities to our young athletes at superfast speeds,” said Wendy McDonald, Flow’s senior director of communications – consumer group.

“With just over two weeks to go the excitement is in the air and we are looking forward to three days of exceptional junior athletics. Indeed, this is a triumphant moment for Caribbean sport and we are once again very proud to be the exclusive broadcast partner and title sponsor of the Games.”

This is the first time that Curacao is playing host to the region’s premier athletics meet and Flow is ensuring that fans and customers will be in the front row.

“We want our young athletes to be seen and remembered because they are the ones who will be representing us on the world stage in the years to come. Through our partnership with the CARIFTA Games, we are also investing in the future generations who will be inspired by what they see today, so it is with great expectation that we look forward to the Games,” added McDonald.

Flow will present more than twenty hours of live coverage from the recently redeveloped 15,000-seater venue on Flow Sports Premier. The channel will also be available as a ‘free preview’ for all Flow TV customers, while customers with a FlowID, regardless of the service they have with the company, will also be able to stream the Games live via the Flow Sports App.

“Flow Sports has established itself as the Caribbean’s leading sports network and our partnership with the CARIFTA Games further builds upon Flow’s other initiatives across the region. In addition to lending financial support, we are also very excited that our partnership with NACAC will allow us the opportunity to broadcast the Games across multiple platforms including our very own Flow Sports App and the Flow Sports Premier channel.”

Additionally, coverage will feature commentary from veteran Caribbean journalists including Nadine Liverpool, internationally renowned sports broadcaster and host of Flow Sports Premier Weekly, and Dalton Myers, director of sports at the University of the West Indies.

Victor Lopez, president of NACAC, lauded Flow for its continued support of the Games.

“The IAAF-NACAC Athletics Association is proud of the invaluable partnership with Flow and Flow Sports for the sponsorship and broadcast of the CARIFTA Games throughout the Caribbean,” he said.

Participating countries in CARIFTA include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Maarteen, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands. (PR)