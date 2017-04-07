Culinary team prepares for Taste of the Caribbean

The Barbados Culinary Team is in full preparation mode for the upcoming Taste of the Caribbean competition, which comes off June 2-6 in Miami, Florida.

The Taste of the Caribbean is a culinary competition in which chefs and bartenders from the region take centre stage to compete for the Caribbean’s top culinary honours.

The team headed by team manager Chef Henderson Butcher recently presented a three-course meal for specially invited guests at a lunch hosted by the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) at the Divi Southwinds Hotel.

The dishes all featured local ingredients, giving them an extra flair.

The expert three-course meal by the award winning culinary team was well received by the guests who were asked to leave feedback on each dish.

Butcher thanked everyone for their continued support.

“I urge you to be honest in your critiques today, because it’s only going to help us get better . . . .The training process these guys are going through is very important to the development of bartenders and chefs,” he said.

The team in training includes Damian Leach, Ron Maynard, Kirk Ruck, Willis Griffith, Javon Cummins, Andre Nurse, Nicholas Ifill, Ryan Adamson and lone female Janelle Crawford. Butcher, Jamaal Bowen and Glenroy Alleyne are the trainers.

Last year’s team copped one bronze, five silver and two gold medals, with one member clinching the Chef of the Year title.

The team will host two other tasting sessions in the form of dinners as they continue to prepare for the competition.