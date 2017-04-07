Cave Hill students honour Sir Frank Worrell

Fifty years after his death, a group of University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus students is ensuring that the legacy of Sir Frank Worrell remains alive.

Residents of the Sir Frank Worrell Hall at the learning institution, Wednesday unveiled a plaque to mark the 20th anniversary of the living quarters and pay tribute to the highly decorated former West Indies cricketer.

Hall Chairperson Kai Bridgewater said besides the unveiling of the plaque, the council decided to give the security booth to the entrance of the residences a facelift, and to name the driveway in honour of Sir Frank, an advocate of Caribbean unity.

“He really wanted to bring people together and that is exactly what this space does. Established in 1996, the Hall named in his honour has continued to foster regional integration, while supporting excellence both on and off the field and in the classroom,” Bridgewater said.

The Hall accommodates just over 360 students from across the region and other parts of the world.

“It is all about continuity and we want the future generation of Worrellites who pass through this hall to always remember, ‘yes, they celebrated the 20th anniversary because this man and this hall are important to be celebrated’, and so we continue a tradition of celebrating the hall and the person himself and try and continue to push his legacy . . . . It is not about the walls that we see around us but it is the legacy that we are furthering within these structures. It is about excellence, development and regionalism,” Bridgewater added.

Also addressing the ceremony, which was attended by family members of Sir Frank, was Deputy Principal Professor Clive Landis, who said there were lessons to be learned from the legendary cricketer, such as taking full advantage of opportunities, recognizing that no one is an island and using ones position to help others.

“When we are afforded opportunities no matter how great or small, we must strive to take full advantage. There will be detractors and people who oppose us, but it is important to try and be the best and aim for greatness.

“On the second point that no man . . . and women is an island, it is an important lesson to be learned from Sir Frank’s legacy that success cannot be achieved alone. Most of the times we require the assistance of others,” Landis said.

“It is important to remembers that we are never too young to be extraordinary. We all have talents and things we are good at. What makes you extraordinary, what can you contribute to your community, what can you do to assist others in need, how can you be of service, what do you want to leave as a legacy? As we honour Sir Frank’s legacy . . . it is important that we undertake some introspection and think about what we can do to honour Sir Frank in our lives,” he added.