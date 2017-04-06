Transport Ministry employee charged with theft
Members of Financial Crimes Investigations Unit have arrested and charged 62-year-old Michael Alexander of Dalkeith Village, St Michael, in connection with the theft of more than $5000.
Alexander, who is employed as an investigator with the Accident Claims Unit of the Ministry of Transport and Works, is accused of receiving payment with the promise of being able to provide a number of taxi permits.
He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 30 and was granted bail in the sum of $5000 to reappear on June 19.
It’s a good that some people does be caught and some does get sweep under the carpet
It seems only the small fish get put out to hang when that Ministry miss a lot more BIG sums of money than that!
Go after Michael Lashley next but then again only the poor people are ever convicted of a crime
Tête La
Tilapia got caught,now go after the whale.
Still no news on The 2 million missing
I ain’t give them wrong things hard people got bills right one to steal from