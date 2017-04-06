Transport Ministry employee charged with theft

Members of Financial Crimes Investigations Unit have arrested and charged 62-year-old Michael Alexander of Dalkeith Village, St Michael, in connection with the theft of more than $5000.

Alexander, who is employed as an investigator with the Accident Claims Unit of the Ministry of Transport and Works, is accused of receiving payment with the promise of being able to provide a number of taxi permits.

He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 30 and was granted bail in the sum of $5000 to reappear on June 19.

7 Responses to Transport Ministry employee charged with theft

  1. Sonia T Phillips
    Sonia T Phillips April 6, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    It’s a good that some people does be caught and some does get sweep under the carpet

    Reply
  2. Kevin Gibson
    Kevin Gibson April 6, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    It seems only the small fish get put out to hang when that Ministry miss a lot more BIG sums of money than that!

    Reply
  3. Ron April 6, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Go after Michael Lashley next but then again only the poor people are ever convicted of a crime

    Reply
  4. Pauline Lowe
    Pauline Lowe April 6, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Tête La

    Reply
  5. Michelle Griffith
    Michelle Griffith April 6, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Tilapia got caught,now go after the whale.

    Reply
  6. Sunil Brome
    Sunil Brome April 6, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Still no news on The 2 million missing

    Reply
  7. Anthony Small
    Anthony Small April 6, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I ain’t give them wrong things hard people got bills right one to steal from

    Reply

