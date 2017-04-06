Transport Ministry employee charged with theft

Members of Financial Crimes Investigations Unit have arrested and charged 62-year-old Michael Alexander of Dalkeith Village, St Michael, in connection with the theft of more than $5000.

Alexander, who is employed as an investigator with the Accident Claims Unit of the Ministry of Transport and Works, is accused of receiving payment with the promise of being able to provide a number of taxi permits.

He appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 30 and was granted bail in the sum of $5000 to reappear on June 19.