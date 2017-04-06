Manager and landscaper granted bail

A 46-year-old manager was not required to enter a plea when he made his first appearance in court Thursday on an indictable charge.

Adrian Stanton French, of #98 Sunset Crest, St James, is accused of indecently assaulting a woman on March 17.

There was no objection by the prosecutor to bail for the accused who is represented by attorney-at-law Samuel Legay.

As such, he was released on $5,000 bail after Magistrate Douglas Frederick accepted his surety.

French is scheduled to make his second appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 28.

In another matter also before Magistrate Frederick, a 38-year-old man denied a criminal charge levelled against him.

Renee Ian Forde, of #14 Violet Close, Oxnard’s, St James, is accused of using the threatening words “Wait you think this is a joke. I ain’t forget you from the last time when you slapped me in my face and I gine shoot you in your face”.

The words were directed to Sherika Cumberbatch. That offence allegedly occurred on April 3.

With no objections from the prosecutor, Forde was released on $2,500 bail with one surety and ordered to return to court on June 28.

As part of his bail conditions, he was warned to stay way from the complainant.

Also returning before Magistrate Frederick on June 28 is Wayne Antonia Lucas, of Cane Vale New Road, Christ Church.

The 46-year-old landscaper is accused of unlawfully assaulting Jerison Sargeant on April 5.

He denied the charged and was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.