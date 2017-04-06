Lucky escape for Slaughter

It’s only by the grace of God that Dawg E Slaughter is alive today.

The soca artiste, deejay and songwriter was in Barbados last weekend for the Gimme Soca event held at Dacquiri Beach and he revealed to the media that he almost did not make it.

Slaughter was involved in a serious car accident in Brooklyn, New York the previous Wednesday and he more than thankful to God to be alive.

“I was in a car and I was about to head up to Long Island and someone broke the stop sign, and they hit us. The person didn’t even have a license so it wasn’t a good look. I’m just so happy to be alive,” he said.

Slaughter said performing at Gimme Soca was his first time on stage since the accident and even though he was still in pain, he knew he couldn’t miss it. “The doctors told me don’t go, but I had to come and do it because Fadda Fox and Menace are friends of mine and Barbados is a great place so I had to come and do it. I’m still not 100%. I’m on a lot of painkillers right now but I just thank God,” he added.

It was the soca artiste’s first time in Barbados since 2009. Slaughter said it was always great when he came here and he was already looking forward to his next performance.

“Its always nice performing in Barbados. It was a pleasure to be here. Once time permits me, I will be here. But I do have a lot of dates booked across the world to perform. I’m sure that I will have some tentative pre-Crop Over dates but not during Crop Over because I usually go Caribana,” he added.

Bajan Vibes takes this opportunity to wish Slaughter a speedy and full recovery.