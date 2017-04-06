Justyn Frost to lead BMW sales
After being in the automotive Industry for over 22 years, Joseph “Johnny” Tudor has handed over the keys of his BMW sales office at McEnearney Quality Inc to Justyn Frost.
Frost has been working with the BMW brand since 2014 and has a BMW certification as a sales consultant.
Commenting on his retirement from BMW Sales, Tudor said; “Wherever I go in Barbados I am called ‘Mr BMW’ so I can only feel a huge sense of pride as I hand over to Justyn who I know loves the BMW brand as much as I do. I hope he will gain the same pleasure and lifetime friendships I made through working with BMW and MQI.” (PR)
What about leading proper aftersales service?
What about people actually answering the phones up there?
What about fixing cars properly and putting them back together properly?
What about when you tell customers you will check something out and get back tp them that you actually call back?
What about stocking parts?