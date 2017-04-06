Justyn Frost to lead BMW sales

After being in the automotive Industry for over 22 years, Joseph “Johnny” Tudor has handed over the keys of his BMW sales office at McEnearney Quality Inc to Justyn Frost.

Frost has been working with the BMW brand since 2014 and has a BMW certification as a sales consultant.

Commenting on his retirement from BMW Sales, Tudor said; “Wherever I go in Barbados I am called ‘Mr BMW’ so I can only feel a huge sense of pride as I hand over to Justyn who I know loves the BMW brand as much as I do. I hope he will gain the same pleasure and lifetime friendships I made through working with BMW and MQI.” (PR)