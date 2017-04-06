Humphrey faces threat charge
A 42-year-old farm manager was granted $3,000 bail today after making his first appearance in a Bridgetown court on a threat charge.
Miguel Carlos Jose Humphrey, of Lot 4, Apt 2, Rendezvous Main Road, Christ Church is accused of using threatening words, “I would shoot you in you face. I pay for a licence gun and I in frighten for no police” towards Hazel Mullin on March 31.
He told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he was not guilty.
With no objections to bail from prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the accused man was released on bail with a warning to stay away from Mullins.
Humphrey returns to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 27.
I wonder if the commissioner of police will ask that this man’s permit be reviewed. Clearly he is no different to the average Joe who has an unlicensed firearm. I thought that licensed firearm owners were of a different ilk and acted more responsibly even thought differently. He may need to undergo another psychological test to see if he is fit to be issued with a license.
From where I sit clearly he is not..
I pay for a licence gun and I in frighten for no police”
Is that how a seemingly mature licensed firearm owner behaves?
If he really has a licence fire arm I believe that some one with clout help he get it and that is why he is behaving so, every one says that they aint frighten for the police, why yuh should be, unless yuh doing something wrong, I would hold he licence until his matter has been completed, he sounds like a fool to me.