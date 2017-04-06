Humphrey faces threat charge

A 42-year-old farm manager was granted $3,000 bail today after making his first appearance in a Bridgetown court on a threat charge.

Miguel Carlos Jose Humphrey, of Lot 4, Apt 2, Rendezvous Main Road, Christ Church is accused of using threatening words, “I would shoot you in you face. I pay for a licence gun and I in frighten for no police” towards Hazel Mullin on March 31.

He told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he was not guilty.

With no objections to bail from prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the accused man was released on bail with a warning to stay away from Mullins.

Humphrey returns to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on June 27.