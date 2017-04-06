Cannabis lands man in trouble

A 52-year-old man has two months to pay $2,000 in costs to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court and perform 80 hours of community service if he wants to keep his criminal record clean.

Troy Steven Belgrave of Reservoir Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael made his first appearance before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on two counts of possession of cannabis, possession with intent to supply, possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis and cultivation.

Belgrave who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the charges, which were committed on April 5.

Police prosecutor, Station Sergeant Neville Reid, told the court that an Island Constable was making the rounds on Brown’s Beach when he observed Belgrave in the area of the old Welfare Building with a small plastic bag containing vegetable matter. He was detained on suspicion that the substance was illegal and taken to Central Police Station where he admitted that it was cannabis.

According to Reid, lawmen then extended their investigation to Belgrave’s house where a search warrant was executed and two cannabis plants, the tallest at seven feet, and two seedlings were found. The prosecutor said the drugs found in Belgrave’s possession and at the house weighed 246 grammes, and had an estimated $1,230 street value.

The accused allegedly told the police that the illicit substance was for his own use.

Frederick asked Belgrave why did he choose to “embark on a criminal enterprise” at his age. “Do you need a sharp shock to bring you back?”

“No Sir . . . I done with it,” Belgrave replied.

He was then ordered by the magistrate to pay the money in two months time or spend six months in prison. “This is it, I done with it,” Belgrave reiterated adding: “ This is too expensive. This $2,000 I about to give you I could have done something for my children.”

However, that was not the end for the father of eleven. He was also ordered to complete his community service by July 7 and “no conviction will be recorded against you, if served well,” the magistrate said.