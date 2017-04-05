Snaggs blames mother for his troubles

Jason Anthony Snaggs, who was accused of damaging someone’s property just hours after being released from prison last year, was granted his freedom today.

When Snaggs, 31, of Villa Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael made his first appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, he denied damaging a mirror belonging to Everton Cumberbatch on August 23, 2016.

However, after several months on remand, he had a change of heart today.

“Sir, I would like to plead guilty on this matter. I in jail since August and nothing ain’t going on with this case,” he told the magistrate, who told him that he had been given that chance seven months ago but he chose to engage in criminal behaviour that landed him right back in police custody.

“Your Honour, when you released me I went to the bank . . . because my mother when she see money her hands does get light and she just spends. My mother is why I get the first charge in the first place. You can’t please women. We get put here first and them here to please we,” he said.

Snaggs informed the magistrate that the offence he was pleading guilty to had occurred on his way to the bank, when he went to the defence of a young lady who was the target of derogatory comments as she walked the road.

“And I think to myself, ‘if that was my sister?’ So I turn back to try to hit de man,” Snaggs said, even as he asked Magistrate Frederick for help with his anger issues.

“I would like you to put me on anger management because I does lose my patience fast. I would like to compensate the complainant because I does do landscaping,” he added, in trying to gain his freedom.

The magistrate informed Snaggs that he needed to work on his behaviour and then placed him on a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for the next six months. If he breaches the bond, he will spend three months at HMP Dodds.