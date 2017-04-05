Chad’s final farewell

A moderate crowd turned up at the St Luke’s Anglican Church in St George Wednesday for the funeral service and burial of Chad Butcher, who became the country’s 13th road fatality on March 21.

The 20-year-old Waverley Cot resident had lost control of the car he was driving and it struck the wall at the National Sports Council in My Lords Hill, St Michael, and subsequently succumbed to his injuries at the state-run Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

When Barbados TODAY arrived for the service around 3 p.m. Wednesday, a smattering of people had assembled at the entrance of the church.

Close family members were there early to witness the arrival of the casket bearing the young man’s remains, including Chad’s mother Sherry Butcher, who seemed quite composed, his uncle David Walrond, aunt Valarie Butcher, grandfather Ellert Lovell, uncle Dwane Husbands and cousin Shawnica Butcher.

The only family member who showed any emotion was Chad’s cousin Thea Butcher, who broke down in tears after reading a self-penned poem in tribute to the deceased youth.

During the ceremony, Husbands, the first winner of the Digicel Rising Stars competition, thrilled the congregation with a beautiful rendition of Edwin Yearwood’s, Life Goes On.

Another glaring break with tradition was the almost ubiquitous presence of light green apparel – light green was Chad’s favourite colour – worn by mourners.

Among those attending the funeral service were Magistrate Douglas Fredericks, Member of Parliament for St George South Dwight Sutherland and Minister of Labour Senator Dr Esther Byer-Suckoo. (NC)