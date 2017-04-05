Campus Trendz civil suit still on

With the building which once housed the now infamous Campus Trendz now demolished, social activist David Comissiong is ensuring the memories of those who died there are buried beneath the rubble.

The attorney-at-law Tuesday insisted he would continue to pursue a civil suit against the state, the business operator, and the two men found guilty of killing six young women in a fire there nearly seven years ago.

It was on September 3, 2010 that Jamar Bynoe, 19, of Headley’s Land, Bank Hall, St Michael and Renaldo Alleyne, 21, of Prescod Bottom, Hindsbury Road, St Michael, threw an incendiary device into Campus Trendz on Tudor Street, The City, after taking an undisclosed sum of money, starting a blaze that took the lives of Shauna Griffith, Nikkita Belgrave, Pearl Cornelius, Tiffany Harding, Kellishaw Olivierre and Kelly Ann Welch.

Alleyne was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter, while Bynoe was found guilty of murder and sentenced to hang.

However, Comissiong, who represents the families of three of the deceased women, today insisted there would be no retreat as he seeks compensation for the families.

“The case is very much ongoing. As far as I am aware the five families who filed civil suits are committed to seeing the case through to the very end,” he told Barbados TODAY.

“I filed a civil case against the two young men and the Government because I am alleging negligence on the part of the Ministry of Labour, the Chief Labour Officer, the Fire Department, the owners of the building and the operator of the business.”

Stressing that he was seeking unspecified damages, the attorney-at-law said he was ready to proceed with the case management and was looking forward to a court date.

However, he said he was waiting for lawyers for one of the two young men to file a defence.

“The families are committed to the civil proceedings because they feel that there was a large element of negligence that brought about the deaths of these three young women. The two young men committed criminal acts of assault and arson and they are responsible for their actions. However, at the same time had there not been negligence in terms of lack of fire escapes, the barring of windows those six young women would not have perished in the fire,” he said.