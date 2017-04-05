Akanni McDowall remains NUPW president
Akanni McDowall has been re-elected as President of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) following today’s election.
Please fight for appointments for.nurses Akanni McDowall
Greatttttttt Akanni
Congrats
THAT IS WHAT YOU CALL GETTING THE BULL BY THE HORNS
Lillian where you does get these pics from? Always on point.
Akanni McDowall congrats bro.
My vote did not waste. Congrats i know you will do a better job that that clown mr greenidge
When you are anointed….you just can’t be touch
Congratulations to u Akanni the majority has spoken will de minority listen just saying
the next hurdle is getting my money from these rich ministers.
Congratulations. One of many future wins…Bro McDowall
Congrats
Well done. The DLP machinery did not work. Continue to fight on the behalf of the workers. Keep fighting young man. Keep fighting!!
Good man, I am glad for him keep on fighting for the people be focus and keep fighting. let Miss Holder and her crew eat each other.
At least we know that he has no intentions on kissing no politician butt or compromising his principles for no big wig position, big name car, or pocket full of bribe change. Glad you got reelected and not the other political puppet.
The next thing will be a change of government.
Great. Congrats
Next job is to set the FREE the people from the 1%. congrats ✔