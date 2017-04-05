Akanni McDowall remains NUPW president

Akanni McDowall has been re-elected as President of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) following today’s election.

  1. Joan Brome
    Joan Brome April 5, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Please fight for appointments for.nurses Akanni McDowall

  2. Kim Magloire
    Kim Magloire April 5, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Greatttttttt Akanni

  3. Margo Bourne
    Margo Bourne April 5, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Congrats

  4. Lilian Lloyd
    Lilian Lloyd April 5, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    THAT IS WHAT YOU CALL GETTING THE BULL BY THE HORNS

    • Sonia Romain
      Sonia Romain April 5, 2017 at 9:27 pm

      Lillian where you does get these pics from? Always on point.

  5. Sunil Brome
    Sunil Brome April 5, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Akanni McDowall congrats bro.

  6. Paulette Noel
    Paulette Noel April 5, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    My vote did not waste. Congrats i know you will do a better job that that clown mr greenidge

  7. Sonia Romain
    Sonia Romain April 5, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    When you are anointed….you just can’t be touch

  8. Dale Black
    Dale Black April 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Congratulations to u Akanni the majority has spoken will de minority listen just saying

  9. Milli Watt April 5, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    the next hurdle is getting my money from these rich ministers.

  10. The Elephant April 5, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Congratulations. One of many future wins…Bro McDowall

  11. Heather Williams
    Heather Williams April 5, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Congrats

  12. The Rock April 5, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Well done. The DLP machinery did not work. Continue to fight on the behalf of the workers. Keep fighting young man. Keep fighting!!

  13. lime juice April 5, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Good man, I am glad for him keep on fighting for the people be focus and keep fighting. let Miss Holder and her crew eat each other.

  14. Sunshine Sunny Shine April 5, 2017 at 9:45 pm

    At least we know that he has no intentions on kissing no politician butt or compromising his principles for no big wig position, big name car, or pocket full of bribe change. Glad you got reelected and not the other political puppet.

  15. lime juice April 5, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The next thing will be a change of government.

  16. Mohammed patel April 5, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Great. Congrats

    Reply
    • Jennifer April 5, 2017 at 9:55 pm

      Next job is to set the FREE the people from the 1%. congrats ✔

