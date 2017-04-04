Students get prepared for life after school

Scores of fourth form students of The Lester Vaughan School should now be in a better position to prepare for job interviews and make some critical life decisions.

This after the Cane Garden, St Thomas school hosted its gender day activities yesterday, which saw students receiving valuable tips in several areas – from dressing for a job interview to general work etiquette and grooming, health and nutrition.

The students were separated into groups of males and females and explored topics specific to their gender.

Organizers of the day’s activities told Barbados TODAY the programme was designed to help prepare the students for the world of work, as well as help them with personal improvement.

Noting that instead of pursuing tertiary studies some students might seek a job after leaving secondary school, Deputy Principal Tanya Harding said it was critical those students learn more about what it would take for them to land the job they desired.

“They have to understand they cannot behave outside of school the way they behave in school. Those are the thoughts behind the day,” said Harding who, although not able to give an exact figure, said “quite a few” students opted to work instead of going on to tertiary studies after leaving The Lester Vaughan School.

One of the day’s activities was a “breakfast hack” session, where students learned to prepare quick meals.

“A lot of our students come to school without having any breakfast and it doesn’t take very long to make a nutritious breakfast in the morning,” Harding said.

Officials could not immediately say how many students went to school without breakfast, but said the reasons for not having that important first meal included laziness and inadequate time to prepare it.

Gilbert Carmichael was one of the main organizers of the events for the boys.

He said young men often copied what adults were doing and it was critical for them to be fed the right information.

“So, ideally, we are leading from the front and leading by example. We have come up with our own programmes catering to the young men of this school to make them better and well-adjusted citizens . . . so that we can inform these young men how to make sound and positive decisions,” Carmichael said.

“A lot of the challenges we are facing are of concern to us, based on the fact that a lot of students lack social graces and they don’t have the emotional intelligence that is necessary to equip them to do what is necessary or to make the right decisions. So, a part of the process is dealing with that as well,” he noted, adding that plans were in the pipeline to expand the programme.

Last year, a similar programme was held for fifth form students which was well received.

Principal of The Lester Vaughan School Major Michael Boyce said he was satisfied that secondary schools were doing what they could to assist young men and women prepare for the world of work or life after school.