Still no information on baby’s death

An eerie stillness Tuesday engulfed the St Michael community where a four-month-old child died Monday under yet to be determined circumstances.

While police are yet to name the baby or the parents, a release Monday evening from the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) named the address as Back Ivy, considerably reducing the odds on people figuring out the residence.

Neighbours kept their silence, refusing to discuss the tragedy, while the father was too distraught to speak when Barbados TODAY visited the home.

However, a source close to the family indicated that both parents were receiving counselling.

Police said last night the baby was “mistakenly left at home by the parents during the morning period, and was later discovered unresponsive”.

The RBPF release said the child died sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. Monday.