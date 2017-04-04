Remand ends for alleged ham thief

An alleged serial ham thief was released on bail today after being on remand since January.

Anthony Rudolph Thorpe, 59, of Derricks, St James first appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Douglas Frederick two months ago when he denied stealing a $70.17 ham from Hanschell Inniss Limited on January 7.

When Thorpe made his fourth appearance in the No. 1 Criminal Court today, he made a bail application.

“I didn’t steal the ham, Sir,” he insisted.

However, the magistrate countered that Thorpe was not a good candidate for bail, given that “every time he is released on bail he gets accused of stealing ham”.

At the same time, Frederick made it clear that the court could not keep a person in jail indefinitely.

“He has been on remand for the past three months. In the past, he has stolen ham, and all the time ham, ham, ham and it is not even ham season. You are a ham thief, man,” the magistrate said.

But Frederick then gave Thorpe the news he was hoping for.

“I will give you bail today because we can’t keep you forever; we can’t hold everybody in prison,” the magistrate said.

“Sir, up there rough, Sir,” the accused said.

Magistrate Frederick then offered him $1,500 bail. Although Thorpe had a surety present, she hesitated somewhat when the magistrate questioned whether she had $1,500 to pay the court if the accused absconded.

“Are you willing to take this responsibility? This is serious!” Frederick impressed on her. “We have other matters where he did not turn up.”

After giving it a little thought, the surety said: “Yes please, I signing.”

Thorpe was then released and told to return to court on June 22 for all of his court matters.