Chefette on board Caribbean Premier League

The Tridents Pride of Barbados and Chefette Restaurants, recently announced a multiyear sponsorship of the T20 franchise, which competes in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The partnership will help Chefette and the Tridents fan bases share the passion for the game through marquee in-game events with iconic Chefette marketing at Kensington Oval and cricket-themed promotions in restaurants nationwide.

Chefette and the Tridents will extend their engagement with the launch of digital and social marketing outreaches that showcase match highlights, individual player performances and those “can’t miss” moments from the Tridents participation in the 2017 tournament.

Ryan Haloute, Chefette’s managing director, stated: “We are very honoured to partner with the local Barbados Tridents Cricket Team to be the official quick service restaurant sponsor. During the local matches being played at Kensington Oval in August, and in our restaurants, we will be launching exciting cricket promotions to our customers.”

Chefette will be featured prominently on the Tridents’ match day uniform and will appear in online advertising and media platforms.

“Chefette is the most recognised national brand in the restaurant service industry and we’re excited they’ve decided to join in a partnership with the Tridents franchise,” said Jason Harper, chief executive officer of the Tridents Pride of Barbados Franchise.

“With Chefette as a partner, the Tridents will deliver best in class content and experiences for our fans in stadium and in the Chefette restaurants nationwide.”

The Tridents are captained by international Twenty20 star Kieron Pollard in the six-team Hero CPL.

Source: (PR)