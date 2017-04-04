Bail for three on assault charges

Three men charged with separate assault offences were granted bail today when they made their first appearances before a Bridgetown magistrate.

Francis Enrico Yarde, of Apartment #37, #3 Wanstead Heights, St Michael, is accused of assaulting Shakira Hall on March 28, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old sales representative told Magistrate Douglas Frederick he was not guilty of the charge.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that Nicholas Rohan Brathwaite, of #39 Chelston Garden, Culloden Road, St Michael, assaulted Samuel Morris on April 1, occasioning him actual bodily harm. The 32-year-old denied the charge.

Also pleading not guilty was Lance O’Brien Burke, 30, of Block 6H Rock Close, Wildey, St Michael. He is accused of assaulting Shawntelle Green on February 12, occasioning her actual bodily harm.

With no objections to bail from police prosecutor Station Sergeant Neville Reid, the men were each released on $3,000 bail which they secured with individual sureties.

Yarde, Brathwaite and Burke are expected to make their second appearances before Magistrate Frederick on June 22.