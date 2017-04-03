Update: Police investigate death of baby

Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-month-old baby boy, which occurred sometime between 7 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. today at the family’s home located at Back Ivy, St Michael.

According to police, the baby was mistakenly left at home by the parents during the morning , and was later discovered unresponsive.

One Response to Update: Police investigate death of baby

  1. Hewers of wood April 3, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    mistakenly left at home!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What persons mistakenly leaves a baby at home?? Was drugs involved?? I will keep watching.

