Update: Police investigate death of baby
Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-month-old baby boy, which occurred sometime between 7 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. today at the family’s home located at Back Ivy, St Michael.
According to police, the baby was mistakenly left at home by the parents during the morning , and was later discovered unresponsive.
mistakenly left at home!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What persons mistakenly leaves a baby at home?? Was drugs involved?? I will keep watching.