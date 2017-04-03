Police search for elderly Christ Church man

Police are searching for a missing Christ Church man.

He is Kenneth Edwards, 72, of Silver Hill.

He was last seen by his son Devon Edwards around 7 a.m. on Sunday at his home.

At the time he was wearing a faded blue tee-shirt with orange writing to the front, a black, short cotton pants and black slippers with red soles.

Edwards is 5ft, three inches tall. He is slim and has a brown complexion.

Edwards has small eyes and ears, a bulbous nose, a bald patch to the center of his head and is clean shaven.

He has a Vincentian accent and is known to frequent Welches Beach. He suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Kenneth Edwards is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418 2612 or 416 2658. Emergency number 211, crime stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.