GUYANA – Man allegedly gardens around wife’s makeshift grave

GEORGETOWN –– It surely must have taken someone with a certain level of cold-bloodedness to daily tend to a garden that is just next to the spot where one’s murdered wife is buried.

But that’s exactly what Mibicuri farmer, Sunildat Balack, apparently did for almost a year.

When police went to the spot where 44-year-old Balack said he had buried Lilwantie Balack, it was observed that the alleged killer had planted a row of bora plants about a foot from the area.

There is speculation that the farmer had cultivated other crops at the same spot during the months that Linwantie Balack lay buried there.

On Friday, police unearthed a skull and a few bones from a six-foot-deep grave, which was located about 100 metres from the couple’s Lot 117 Mibicuri North, Black Bush Polder home.

But they found no clothing with the remains. This indicated that the killer dumped his victim naked into the makeshift grave he had dug on his two-and-a-half-acre farm.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said yesterday that police will be taking DNA samples from the slain woman’s relatives, and these samples, along with others from the remains, will be sent to a laboratory in Brazil.

He indicated that the suspect is likely to appear in court tomorrow.

The farmer’s 21-year-old lover has since been released.

Police said that Sunildat Balack, also known as “Red Man”, had confessed on Thursday to strangling Linwantie Balack, called “Darling”, and burying her in the family’s backyard.

He had reportedly committed the act on September 6, 2016, when the couple had argued about her wanting to go to the United States.

To cover his tracks, the alleged killer reportedly told neighbours that Linwantie, was on holiday in the US.

Just about three months ago, the suspect brought home “a girl”, and he told neighbours that “Darling nah come back, that she tek somebody over deh.”

Lilwantie Balack’s horrible fate only came to light on Wednesday after her daughters, who had become increasingly suspicious about their father’s conflicting stories, contacted the police.

