Babb’s death shocks Rock Hall

Relatives and friends of Olrick Babb, who died by drowning Sunday night, Monday described the 43-year-old as a loving, family man, who would do anything to help.

Babb, of Rock Hall, St Lucy, reportedly went to Six Men’s beach in St Peter with friends, and was later found floating, and he was pulled from the water but died at the scene.

Today, when Barbados TODAY visited the neighbourhood, its quiet told the story of a community in grief.

A neighbour, who asked not to be identified said she did not know how the community would handle his death.

“All of us down here live like one. This hit us so hard, and it’s so hard to believe that he’s gone,” the neighbour said.

One of Babb’s sisters who also opted not to be identified said: “I am sad that he’s gone. He had his ways, but he was a very good man. I am still in shock. In fact we all are.”

Two other siblings, Harriet and Wayne Babb, were quoted by the state-owned Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation as saying the community had lost a great man.

“I’m upset, sad, confused; that’s the truth. Today he would have come shout me and asked if I’m going out and I would say, ‘yes, you carrying me’, and he would ask me if I didn’t know the bus route, and then he would still come and hurry me up and tell me let’s go,” Harriet said.

She said while Babb visited the beach regularly, he did a few things differently Sunday.

For example, she said he never left home without telling her and he would not normally go in the evening.

“He’s not a sea bather, he’s a sand bather. I was surprised when they told me he was in the sea so far. He’s a man that would bring home more sand than sea. It’s just really sad. I cried, and still crying. All of us live close down here. And we miss him already.”

Wayne added that his brother was a very loving man who would do anything for anyone.

“He would get along good with those in the district. If you wanted anything done he would give you a lot of talk, but at the end of the day he would do it for you. He is hard to describe, but he is one of those people who would put himself in a position to help anyone,” he said.