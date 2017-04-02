Update: Suspected drowning at Six Men’s, St Peter

Police have released the name of the man suspected of drowning at Six Men’s beach, St Peter around 5:30 p.m.

He is Olric Glenroy Babb, 43, of Rock Hall, St Lucy.

According to police, Baptiste went to the beach with a group of friends.

Whilst in the water, his friends observed him floating face down.

They brought him to the shore unresponsive and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Investigations are continuing.

