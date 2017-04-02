UN issues security advisory to personnel in Barbados

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) has issued an advisory to its personnel in Barbados urging them to be safe, in the wake of “a number of recent robberies” on the island.

UNDSS said it has received credible reports that a number of recent robberies are believed to be committed by a group of five armed men.

It said the men are believed to be travelling in one vehicle, possibly a burgundy or red Kia, targeting both businesses and individuals.

The men may be attempting to trick victims into stopping or exiting their vehicles by driving behind them and flicking their headlights, UNDSS said, adding that the five men were last encountered in St Joseph.

“All UN personnel and family members are reminded to always lock your car doors, keep your windows up, only pull over in well-lit populated areas, and to remain aware of your surroundings at all times. Avoid driving alone at night,” UNDSS urged employees.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security also provided employees with additional recommendations in case of any encounter while driving.

“If you detect that you are being watched or followed do not panic and drive to your nearest ‘Safe Haven’ (UN Office, Police station, …). Try to collect as much information on any suspect vehicle such as make, colour, license plate, identifying marks, description of occupants, etc. If someone tries to bump your car, honk the horn, put on hazard lights and continue driving quickly,” UNDSS said.

“If you are hit from behind and have to stop, do not get out of the vehicle or unlock it until you have called the police. Check the mirrors to observe the situation and if you see something suspicious like a pair or group of men descending all at the same time, try to rush to a ‘Safe Haven’. If you have a driver, instruct him accordingly. It is illegal to leave the spot of an accident but safer to go away straight to the closest police station, the CSFP and UNDSS will assist you with the police if necessary,” UNDSS added.