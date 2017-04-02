Police investigate suspected drowning at Six Men’s, St Peter

Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a 43-year-old man at Six Men’s beach, St Peter.

Police Public Relations Officer Roland Cobbler told Barbados Today, the man, a resident of Rock Hall, St Lucy went to the beach with a group of friends.

Friends later discovered him floating face down in the water and brought him to shore.

He was however unresponsive and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Police are yet to release the man’s name.

 

  1. Shanny Chandler
    Shanny Chandler April 2, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    So sad prays go out to his family

