Missing man found

Added by Sandy Deane on April 2, 2017.
Uncategorized
Missing man 66-year-old Andrew Payne has been traced and is safe.

Payne, who lives at Drax Hall Hope, St George was reported missing last Thursday.

One Response to Missing man found

  1. kathy-Ann Clarke April 3, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Good.

