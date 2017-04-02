McDowall: Judge us by our record

The President of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Akanni McDowall said he would not engage in a public spat with former president Walter Maloney.

Delivering the ruling Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) lunchtime lecture last week, Maloney said the NUPW, under McDowall’s leadership, has been given a failing grade.

But in a statement today, McDowall, who faces a serious challenge from Deputy General-Treasurer Roy Greenidge for the presidency in Wednesday’s ballot, McDowall said his team should be judged by its record of achievement in just two years.

Listing his executive’s achievement, McDowall said they negotiated salary increases for Grantley Adams International Airport workers; all public servants acting for three or more years are to be appointed; establishment of 555 public sector posts; appointment of National Housing Corporation (NHC) and National Conservation Commission (NCC) workers; and increments back dating as much as five years for staff at the National Petroleum Corporation.

McDowall also pointed to the launch of a new website in March 2017; new membership cards allowing discounts on several goods and services; audited financial statements for the first time since 2013; renovation of the entire NUPW building including the bar and kitchen area, and the installation of a new security system; and implementation of a Wellness Programme in collaboration with public health specialists from the University of the West Indies.