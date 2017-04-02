LIAT unions say no to late payment of salaries

The shareholders of the cash-strapped regional airline LIAT will meet in Barbados shortly, as a dispute between the airline’s management and trade unions escalates.

The unions have threatened to take action if LIAT goes ahead with plans to pay salaries late.

The unions have also argued that in 2014 they participated in a salary deferral exercise, which was projected for five months, but lasted 14 months, without any tangible results.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones said she sent a letter to the Chairman of the shareholder governments, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, asking him to urgently intervene.

She confirmed to Antigua-based Observer Media Group that the shareholder governments have agreed to intervene in the dispute.

Reifer-Jones said the leaders have agreed to a meeting, which is to be held next week in Barbados.