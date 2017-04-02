Industrial unrest at LIAT

The management of LIAT said they are experiencing several flight delays and cancellations due to industrial unrest.

In a brief statement today, acting Chief Executive Officer Julie Reifer-Jones said these current irregular operations may continue to occur over the next few days as the carrier works towards resolving the issues.

She apologized to travellers for any disruption to their travel plans.

“We remain committed to working with our employees to resolve the issues impacting the delivery of our services to the Caribbean,” Reifer-Jones said.

Unions representing LIAT employees had earlier threatened to take action if LIAT goes ahead with plans to pay salaries late.

The unions have also argued that in 2014 they participated in a salary deferral exercise, which was projected for five months, but lasted 14 months, without any tangible results.

Reifer-Jones said she sent a letter to the Chairman of the shareholder governments, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines, asking him to urgently intervene.

She has confirmed that the shareholder governments have agreed to intervene in the dispute.

Reifer-Jones said the leaders have agreed to a meeting, which is to be held next week in Barbados.